Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $69,114,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 126.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

