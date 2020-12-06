Axa S.A. Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $15,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABM opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.17 and a beta of 1.27. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ABM Industries Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
