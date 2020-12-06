Axa S.A. Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $15,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.17 and a beta of 1.27. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

