Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,283 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

OVID stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

