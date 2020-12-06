Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

