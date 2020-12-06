Axa S.A. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.