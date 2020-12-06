Axa S.A. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,983 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 397,504 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,654,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

