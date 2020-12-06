Axa S.A. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 220,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 235,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNST. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

