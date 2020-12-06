Axa S.A. Has $3.66 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.29% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock worth $1,462,188. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

