Axa S.A. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 63,192 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $147.91 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

