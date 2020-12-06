Axa S.A. Has $3.07 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.15% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

