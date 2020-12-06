Axa S.A. Grows Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 103.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of EGO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

