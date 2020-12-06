Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198,069 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $139.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

