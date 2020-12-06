Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,987,663 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 128,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $374,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $245,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,166 shares of company stock valued at $176,935,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $208.15 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.