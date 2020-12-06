Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director James Healy bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,792.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,882 shares of company stock worth $6,346,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

