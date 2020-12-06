Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,283 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

