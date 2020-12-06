Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Critical Contrast

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Danaos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.19 $439.10 million $0.78 14.69 Danaos $447.24 million 0.78 $131.25 million $9.17 1.53

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlas and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 31.25%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Danaos.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Danaos 31.89% 17.25% 6.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

