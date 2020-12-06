Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ASMB opened at $6.21 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

