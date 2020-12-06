Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 75,400 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of New Relic worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 78,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

