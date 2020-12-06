Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,400 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.49% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $41.07.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

