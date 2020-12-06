Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 260,556 Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of HD Supply worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 57,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

