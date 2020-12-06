Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 192,733 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.58% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

