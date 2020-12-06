Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Mercury General worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

MCY stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

