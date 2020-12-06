Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,088 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of DaVita worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 60.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,876,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

