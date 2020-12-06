Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1,316.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,839 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of American Assets Trust worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 45,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $1,304,781.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 357,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,788. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

