Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

PSMT opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at $127,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

