Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 232,639 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 134.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Hilltop worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 272,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilltop by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hilltop by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 396,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hilltop stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

