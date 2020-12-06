Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,120 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,374. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

