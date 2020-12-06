Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2,325.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of TriNet Group worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $942,922.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,551 shares of company stock worth $9,432,776. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $80.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.