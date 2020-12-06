Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,524 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sanmina by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sanmina by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

