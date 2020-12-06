Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,477,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 715,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.