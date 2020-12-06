Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 221,000 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HMS were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $31.43 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HMSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

