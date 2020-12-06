Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $741,617.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.

On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.

On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $270.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

