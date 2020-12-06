Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $741,617.52 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60.
- On Friday, November 13th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,686 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $2,348,781.26.
- On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.
- On Friday, November 6th, Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $270.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
