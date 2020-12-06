Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACA. G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.