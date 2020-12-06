Analyzing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

This table compares FFW and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.90 million 2.15 $5.01 million N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.87 $1.94 million N/A N/A

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.36% N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp 12.51% 3.88% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FFW and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FFW beats Ottawa Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. The company also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as digital banking services. As of August 18, 2020, it operated through its main office in Wabash; and five banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

