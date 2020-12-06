Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

This table compares CarGurus and Leaf Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 4.82 $42.15 million $0.38 66.01 Leaf Group $154.96 million 0.99 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Risk & Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CarGurus and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55 Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $29.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Leaf Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Leaf Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

