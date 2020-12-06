Analyzing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -4.99 Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 188.53 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.65

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65% Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AVROBIO and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

AVROBIO presently has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 142.40%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.32%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats AVROBIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

