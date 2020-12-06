Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Amkor Technology worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

AMKR stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,500 shares of company stock worth $1,878,011 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

