American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of American Equity Investment Life worth $23,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after buying an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

