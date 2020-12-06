Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

