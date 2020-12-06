Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

