Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $5,970,500.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $4,394,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $3,236,100.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -437.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.