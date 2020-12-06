AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deluxe by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 450,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 41.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 330,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deluxe by 269.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 129.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

