AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 134,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

