AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.82.

DHR opened at $224.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

