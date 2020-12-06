AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,400 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.15 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

