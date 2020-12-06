AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.