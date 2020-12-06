AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,900 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SLM by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SLM by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,635,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in SLM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SLM by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

