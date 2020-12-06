AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $196.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

