AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

