AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $332,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.